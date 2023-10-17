Top 10 news: US may send 2,000 troops to Middle East, LGBTQ disappointed over SC verdict and more

US military has put its 2,000 troops on alert for its potential deployment to the Middle East as the conflict between Israel and Hamas spirals out of control. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby asserted that deploying troops “is really about sending a signal of deterrence”. In another news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India plans to send astronauts to the Moon by 2040, and also set up its own space station by 2035

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the deployment would allow the United States “to respond more quickly” to the crisis, even as the White House clarified that the US forces would not serve in combat roles.

A sense of terror and concern gripped Brussels city of Belgium after a gunman claiming to be a member of ISIS went on a rampage and killed two Swedish nationals who were on their way to watch a match at King Baudouin Stadium, where Sweden were playing Belgium.

India is considered one of the most culturally diverse nations globally. A big part of this culture since ancient times is its queer community. From the sculptures of Khajuraho to characters like Shikhandi in Indian mythology, the LGBTQIA+ community has played a huge role in Indian culture. In spite of that, the community has been deprived of basic rights like marriage.

The Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan school in Bhogal, located in the heart of the bustling Indian capital of Delhi, had long been a beacon of hope for the expat Afghan community. Established in 1994, it was a place where over 200 Afghan refugee students, ranging from 1st to 12th grade, could receive an education.

Twenty-year-old Mohammed Moguchkov, who killed a school teacher in France last Friday, said that he was acting for the Islamic State (IS), the news agency AFP reported on Tuesday (Oct 17) citing a source. The source said that Moguchkov also made a "very marginal" reference to the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel in the video before stabbing 57-year-old Dominique Bernard of the Lycee Gambetta High School in Arras.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has slammed Babar Azam-led Pakistan's batting unit after their horror show versus arch-rivals India in match 12 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition. The sides met each other on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad where India opted to bowl first.

Reacting to the footage of the hostage shared by Hamas in the wake of the ongoing war, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the 21-year-old Mia Schem, who was seen in the video, was abducted by the terrorists last week and that their officials reached out to the family of Mia and are in touch with them.

The British Police on Tuesday (Oct 17) detained Swedish climate campaigner Grete Thunberg from a protest outside the energy sector's annual London get-together. According to a report by the news agency AFP, Thunberg, 20, was taken away by two police officers and put in the back of a police van outside the Energy Intelligence Forum.

India said on Tuesday (Oct 17) that it aims to send an astronaut to the Moon by 2040, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued instructions to the space department that include plans for a space station by 2035. Prime Minister Modi also called on scientists to work on missions to Venus and Mars.