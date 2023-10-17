IDF reacts to Hamas' hostage video, says trying to look 'humane' but are 'terrorist'

Reacting to the footage of the hostage shared by Hamas in the wake of the ongoing war against Israel, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that the 21-year-old Miya Schem, who was seen in the video, was abducted by the terrorist outfit last week and that their officials reached out to the family of Mia and are in touch with them.

"Last week, Mia was abducted by Hamas. IDF officials have since informed Mia’s family and are in continuous contact with them," said a post by IDF on X.

"In the video published by Hamas, they try to portray themselves as humane. However, they are a horrific terrorist organization responsible for the murder and abduction of babies, children, men, women and the elderly (sic). At this time, we are deploying all intelligence and operational measures for the return of all hostages-including Mia," they added. Last week, Mia was abducted by Hamas.



In the video published by Hamas, they try to portray themselves as humane. However, they are a horrorific terrorist organization responsible for the…

The family of Miya, responding to the clip, stated that they have been happy to see her daughter safe, as per a report published in The Times of Israel.

The mother of Miya was quoted by local media as saying, "Yesterday, I saw she was alive. She was shot in the shoulder. She looks like she is in pain. I can see she is stable and she needs medical care. She is saying what they want her to say. I didn't know till yesterday that she was dead or alive. I beg the world to get her and many others like her back. She had only gone to a party. This is a crime against humanity. We should all gather and bring back everybody home."

Miya is a dual Israeli-French citizen and her family had appealed to France President Emmanuel Macron along with other French families last week to help free their relatives, reported news agency Reuters.

Hamas release video of hostage

A video of an Israeli woman, who was taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, was released by the terrorist outfit. The military wing of Hamas, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released the woman's video who identified herself as 21-year-old Miya Schem. In the video, the arm of the woman can be seen wrapped in bandages.

In the video, the girl said that she is from Sderot, which is a small Israeli city close to the Gaza border. On October 7, the girl was attending the Supernova Sukkot Music Festival on Kibbutz Re'im when the gathering was attacked by Hamas militants. Around 260 people were killed at the music fest, and others including Miya, were taken hostage. #BREAKING Hamas releases what is claimed to be first footage of an Israeli hostage

Hamas psychological warfare?

Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham said: "They are taking care of me... I only ask that you get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”



Here's the full story:… pic.twitter.com/0gN3xJu6ow — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 16, 2023 × In the video, which was just nearly a minute long, healthcare was seen dressing Miya's injury. The Israeli woman stated that she had to undergo a three-hour surgery for her injury.

WATCH | Israel Defence Forces' Sergeant 'Y' on WION "They're caring for me, they're treating me, they're giving me medication. Everything is okay. I'm only asking to be returned home as soon as possible, to my family, to my parents, to my siblings. Please get us out of here as soon as possible," she said, in the video.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

