CWC 2023: Ganguly slams Pak's batting unit, says 'will be hard' for them to comeback post India drubbing

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has slammed Babar Azam-led Pakistan's batting unit after their horror show versus arch-rivals India in match 12 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition. Both the sides met each other on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad where India opted to bowl first.

From 155 for 2, Pakistan slipped to 191 all-out in 42.5 overs with Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 19), Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 35) and the likes of Md Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya accounting for two wickets apiece. In reply, India made a mockery of the low total and chased it down in 30.3 overs to win by seven wickets in hand.

After yet another defeat to India in ODI World Cup history, Ganguly has come hard at the Pakistani batters. He was quoted as saying by Times Now, "During our time Pakistan was a different team, this is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play. This team can’t handle the pressure during the batting. It will be hard for Pakistan to come back in this World Cup with this batting."

Further, Ganguly lauded Team India and said, "Rohit (86) played superbly against Pakistan. India’s every department is doing well. Batting, bowling and fielding is firing together and at the right time."

Pakistan have a very poor Net Run Rate (NRR) -- -0.137 -- following the India defeat. They will try to regroup and asses their mistakes before taking on five-time winners Australia in match 18 of the ongoing edition at the M Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (Oct 20).

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led unbeaten India are at the top in the points table with three straight wins and will face Bangladesh in match 17 on Thursday (Oct 19) at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

