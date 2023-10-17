ODI World Cup: Pat Cummins is under no captaincy pressure, reveals Adam Zampa after Australia beat Sri Lanka

Australia spinner Adam Zampa has revealed that there is no captaincy pressure on Pat Cummins after the Men in Yellow finally got off the mark in the CWC 2023 edition with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Monday (Oct 16) in Lucknow. In match 14, Cummins-led Australia dismissed the Lankans for 209 in 43.3 overs and chased down the score in 35.2 overs with five wickets to spare.

Zampa, who returned with 4 for 47 and was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match, stated that the Aussie players are backing each other 100 per cent and there is 'no pressure on Pat'.

Zampa stated in the post-match press conference, "We all back each other 100% in this team, so I don't really know what's been said or what people are reading, but the only thing that I saw come on the WhatsApp group was same 11 as last game. So yeah, there's no pressure on Pat there."

After the five-time winners Australia lost their opening two games, versus India and South Africa respectively, there were talks on Cummins' inexperience as an ODI captain. However, the team management and players are backing him fully in the ongoing competition.

On Australia's poor start, Zampa admitted, "After the first two games there's definitely a flat feeling in the change rooms. We all know that I think you could probably go from 1 to 11 and say we all could do our roles a little bit better, particularly those first two games."

He added, "It's a World Cup, so get on a roll. Obviously, a really big game against Pakistan in Bangalore, and if we can put it all together and play a good game there, you go 2 and 2 and the feeling's much better.”

Australia will feel much relieved after getting their first points in the ten-team tournament. They will now shift their focus on facing Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (Oct 20).

