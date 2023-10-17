Rohit Sharma turned his career around after 2011 ODI World Cup omission, says Amol Mazumdar

Rohit Sharma-led India are off to a brilliant start in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. After three games, they remain unbeaten and have shown a lot of determination on the field as the Men in Blue look to end their ten-year-long ICC title drought. For Rohit, he is eager to win the ODI World Cup after missing out on being part of MS Dhoni-led India's 2011 victorious campaign.

Following his 2011 ODI World Cup snub, Rohit has changed his career emphatically. Before 2013, he was deemed inconsistent but since then, he has turned things around drastically and is now desperate to win the World Cup this time around as captain and player. Amol Mazumdar, former domestic stalwart, has lauded Hitman for showing enough maturity post his 2011 setback and becoming a huge name in Indian cricket (with over 10,000 ODI runs, four T20I centuries and vital part of the Test line-up as well since late 2019).

Speaking on Star Sports show "Follow the Blues", Mazumdar said, "According to me, when he wasn’t selected in that 2011 World Cup where the team happened to go and win the tournament, that really upset him. After that, he’s just been excellent. When he got the captaincy (in the IPL) later, it added responsibility on his shoulders, and he really matured."

He further opined. "And he’s never looked back after that. That was one setback which he took positively and turned it around for himself."

Mazumdar added, "I want to highlight 3 things about his captaincy. The first one is that Rohit Sharma gives a lot of weightage and importance to data and statistics. The second one is, he keeps things very simple and tries to make his team members to think simple. He keeps everyone in the team in a very cool and calm atmosphere."

“And, the third one, which is the most important point, is that he has that magical touch in him. Whatever changes he makes, that comes out like a magical touch, like, for example, Mumbai Indians got that magical touch in their team after Rohit Sharma became their captain."

Rohit-led India are at the top in the CWC 2023 edition points table after three back-to-back wins. They will face Bangladesh on Thursday (Oct 19) at the MCA Stadium, Pune. Hitman has been in top form both as captain and batter so far. He has amassed 217 runs -- third-most and highest among Indians -- in the tournament and will look to go big versus the Bangla Tigers as well.

