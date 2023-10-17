Watch: David Warner swears at umpire after LBW dismissal in Australia-Sri Lanka CWC '23 game

Pat Cummins-led Australia got off the mark in the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Monday (Oct 16) with a thumping five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in match 14, in Lucknow. Asked to bowl first, Australia rode on Adam Zampa's four-fer and two wickets apiece from captain Cummins and Mitchell Starc to dismiss the Lankans for a paltry 209 in 43.3 overs before chasing the total in 35.3 overs courtesy of fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis.

During Australia's run-chase, they were in trouble with a poor start. From 24 for no loss, they were soon reduced to 24 for 2 in four overs with Dilshan Madushanka striking twice in a double-wicket maiden over. However, Warner's dismissal made heads turn.

It was a back of a length delivery that angled in towards leg and hit Warner on the knee roll as he tried to flick it on the onside. Initially, it seemed as if the ball was going down the leg which prompted the veteran go challenge umpire Joel Wilson's decision. Nonetheless, replays showed that the ball was just hitting the leg stump and, thus, Warner had to make the long walk back to the pavillion due to the umpire's call. This wasn't well received by Warner and he hit his pads and was seen swearing at the umpire while going back.

Australia will be relieved to have got off the mark in the ten-team tournament after two successive defeats. They will now face Pakistan on Friday (Oct 20) in Bengaluru in what will be match 18 of the competition.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE