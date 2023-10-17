Watch: David Warner swears at umpire after LBW dismissal in Australia-Sri Lanka CWC '23 game
During Australia's 210-run chase, David Warner was given out LBW and the left-hander went for a review. Umpire's call ruled him out and the decision wasn't well received by Warner. Here is the video:
Pat Cummins-led Australia got off the mark in the ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Monday (Oct 16) with a thumping five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in match 14, in Lucknow. Asked to bowl first, Australia rode on Adam Zampa's four-fer and two wickets apiece from captain Cummins and Mitchell Starc to dismiss the Lankans for a paltry 209 in 43.3 overs before chasing the total in 35.3 overs courtesy of fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis.
During Australia's run-chase, they were in trouble with a poor start. From 24 for no loss, they were soon reduced to 24 for 2 in four overs with Dilshan Madushanka striking twice in a double-wicket maiden over. However, Warner's dismissal made heads turn.
It was a back of a length delivery that angled in towards leg and hit Warner on the knee roll as he tried to flick it on the onside. Initially, it seemed as if the ball was going down the leg which prompted the veteran go challenge umpire Joel Wilson's decision. Nonetheless, replays showed that the ball was just hitting the leg stump and, thus, Warner had to make the long walk back to the pavillion due to the umpire's call. This wasn't well received by Warner and he hit his pads and was seen swearing at the umpire while going back.
Also read: World Cup 2023: Australia thump Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, secure first win of WC campaign
David Warner angry reaction after given out.#Davidwarner #AUSvsSL pic.twitter.com/jm2YSWyfzk— Cric666 (@Cric666official) October 16, 2023
Despite early setbacks, Aussies eased past the Lankans in the 210-run chase. At the post-match presentation, Cummins said, "Nothing said much on the back of two losses. The energy on the field was great. They started very well. We bowled decently. We stayed at it. The bowlers hit the deck hard. I think high 300 was par on that. There is a lot of people watching this. Outside noise doesn't bother us a lot. All parts of the game came together today. We would want to keep it up."
Australia will be relieved to have got off the mark in the ten-team tournament after two successive defeats. They will now face Pakistan on Friday (Oct 20) in Bengaluru in what will be match 18 of the competition.
