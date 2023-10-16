World Cup 2023: Australia thump Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, secure first win of WC campaign

Desperate for a win to kickstart the World Cup campaign, Australia finally struck gold at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday (Oct 16) evening, beating Sri Lanka by five wickets. Chasing a modest target of 211, Australia braved initial jitters to comfortably get over the line, courtesy of responsible knocks from Mitchell Marsh (52), Marnus Labuschagne (40), and Josh Inglis (58), with Glenn Maxwell (31*) providing fireworks at the back end.

A total of 211 was always going to be a tricky target to defend and despite Sri Lanka's best efforts, the five-time World champions managed to find their way through. Opener David Warner was trapped in front of the stumps by Dilshan Madushanka with DRS showing the ball kissing the leg stump, leading to an exasperated response from the Australian batter.

Steve Smith, the ever-reliable no.3 for Australia did not last long either as he secured his first duck in World Cup history. Madushanka got another one to swing on middle and off as Smith played down the wrong line and got smacked straight on the back leg.

With two quick wickets in the bag, Sri Lanka attempted to up the ante but Mitchell Marsh had other plans. The powerful dasher launched a counter-attack campaign and started smashing Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the park. Perhaps, for the first time in the World Cup, it felt like Australia had found their mojo as Marsh attacked anything and everything delivered in his arc.

Though, just when it looked like Marsh would take the game away from the islanders, a superb throw from the deep by Karunaratne saw the right-hander miles off the crease as wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis calmly flicked the bails off.

With the pressure right back on, Labuschagne and Inglis got stuck in, played some quiet overs in between whilst latching onto anything loose. Labuschagne anchored the innings while Inglis displayed his effortless strokeplay, reaching his maiden World Cup half-century in the process.

In the end, it was the pair of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis that completed the formalities and secured first points for Australia.

Sri Lanka's surrender with the bat

With the match a must-win game for both sides, Sri Lanka wrestled the initial advantage when Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera stitched a 125-run partnership in only 22 overs, despite the runout controversy.

However, Australia roared back after the rain break as the Aussie skipper removed both the openers and Adam Zampa got his act right after a sedate start. Starc nipped a few at the end as none of the Sri Lankan batters, apart from the openers, came to the party. Neither Mendis nor the talented Samarawickrama added anything substantial.

Australia came into the contest after losing their opening two encounters in the World Cup rather dismally and finding themselves at the bottom of the points table. The win is expected to give an impetus to a side which will now square up against Pakistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE