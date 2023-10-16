World Cup 2023, WATCH: 'Fans could've been hurt...'- Hoardings fall into stands during Aus vs SL match

Spectators gathered at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow to watch the Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup match were forced to scurry around the stands to secure a safe place after hoardings attached to the roof were uprooted and fell down after a dust storm swept across the area.

The incident transpired in the 43rd over of the Sri Lankan innings when the Australian bowlers were quietly applying the chokehold. Images and videos of the incident showed the fans running from the spot as the hoardings were swept away by the powerful wind.

The match had to be momentarily paused by the umpires as the players found it difficult to play in the conditions. The low turnout at the stadium, in fact, turned out to be a blessing in disguise as the fans were able to quickly move away from the impact spot.

Netizens, however, slammed the BCCI for not carefully vetting the stadium infrastructure which couldn't weather a passing storm.

One user said, "Ekana Stadium, Lucknow UP is not fit to host the World Cup. What if the stadium wasn’t empty? This could’ve proven to be disastrous. @BCCI need to reconsider hosting further matches in Lucknow."

Another added: "Most disgusting service provided in Ekana stadium by the local authority and BCCI also, the hoardings fell on sitting people and local authority pressurises the public to empty the front seats. Is weather people's fault??" Ekana Stadium, Lucknow UP is not fit to host world cup.



What if stadium wasn’t empty! This could’ve proven to be disastrous.@BCCI need to reconsider hosting further matches in Lucknow.#BCCI @JayShah #AUSvSL #CWC23 @ICC @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/9ebd47VOEA — savvy (@thesavvyguy_) October 16, 2023 × Batting first Sri Lanka only managed to put 210 on board, despite having a stellar start as openers stitched a 125-run partnership. Chasing the modest target, Australia were dealt initial blows as David Warner and Steve Smith were sent to the pavilion cheaply.

However, as of the last update, the five-time champions were in complete control of the match and well on their way to secure the first win of the World Cup campaign.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

(With inputs from agencies)

