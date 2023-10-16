World Cup 2023: Mitchell Starc threatens runout at non-striker's end to Sri Lankan batter - WATCH

Controversy erupted during the Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup encounter in Lucknow when pacer Mitchell Starc attempted a runout on the non-striker's end at the very start of the match - a mode of dismissal that is rather antithetical to the Australian way of playing the game.

Bowling the opening over of the innings, Starc had an unsuccessful LBW review on the first ball. By the time the fuming left-arm pacer came around to bowl the fourth ball, he stopped in his delivery stride and issued a warning to non-striker Kusal Perera to not leave his crease.

According to commentator Nasser Hussain, Starc had issued the warning after the first ball when he had a little chat with the umpire.

“After the first ball Starc had a little word with the umpire, Kusal Perera just leaving his crease... he was saying to Kusal Perera ‘don’t leave your crease’,” Nasser Hussain said.

"That's fair enough, he's told the umpire now he's told the batter, stay in your crease at that end... a very eventful first over," added Hussain. Just when it looked like the situation had calmed down, Starc, on the final ball of his third over, once again stopped in the stride. However, this time, Perera seemingly remained inside the crease dutifully.

Usually, Australian cricketers are against non-striker's runout (Mankad) as it goes against the mythical spirit of the game, conjured by them. However, Starc is one of the few Australian players who has threatened to use the mode of dismissal in the past.

The non-striker's runout is a mode of dismissal that dates back to 1948 when Indian bowler Vinoo Mankad ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown in a Sydney Test.

What's riding on the match?

Australia came into the contest after losing their opening two encounters in the World Cup rather dismally. The five-time champions currently occupy the final position in the points table and desperately need a victory to kickstart their campaign.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have fared no better and find themselves in the seventh spot, solely due to a superior run rate.

With the match becoming a must-win game for both sides, Sri Lanka wrestled the initial advantage when Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera stitched a 125-run partnership in only 22 overs, despite the runout controversy.

However, Australia roared back afterwards and as of the last update, had snaffled eight Sri Lankan wickets with the scorecard yet to flash the 200-run mark.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

(With inputs from agencies)

