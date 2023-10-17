P!nk's shows in Tacoma postponed due to 'family medical issues' that require 'immediate attention'

P!nk's eagerly anticipated shows in Tacoma, Washington, have been postponed due to unforeseen "family medical issues" requiring immediate attention. The multi-talented pop star, known for her chart-topping hits and electrifying performances, shared the disappointing news with her fans via an Instagram post on Monday.

In her post, the 44-year-old artist conveyed her "sincerest apologies, love, and health to all" of her devoted fans. P!nk expressed deep regret in announcing the postponement of the two shows scheduled for October 17 and October 18. The rescheduling of these performances is currently being worked on by Live Nation, with the hope of finding suitable future dates.

Pink's statement further revealed, "Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

I send my sincerest apologies, love and health to all. pic.twitter.com/zZNK8oqpGx — P!nk (@Pink) October 16, 2023

The Grammy-winning singer is married to Carey Hart, and together, they are proud parents to daughters Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6. Currently in the midst of her highly-anticipated Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which kicked off in early June, P!nk is set to conclude the North American leg of the tour in November, with a performance scheduled in Arlington, Texas.

This announcement comes almost a month after P!nk had to reschedule a tour stop in Arlington due to a sinus infection. In her previous announcement, she expressed her disappointment, saying, "I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show."

The singer, renowned for her powerful stage presence, shared a special moment during the first stop of her multi-city tour in the UK, bringing her daughter Willow on stage to perform the heartwarming track "Cover Me In Sunshine".

