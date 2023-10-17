Millie Bobby Brown reveals a psychic told her that she's a feminist

British actress Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in Stranger Things, recently shared that her journey to feminism was sparked by an unconventional source: a psychic.

Speaking about her feminist awakening in an interview with Glamour, the actress shed light on her evolution from a young actress to a passionate advocate for women's rights.

She shared that her journey as a feminist began with a visit to a psychic who, during their session, informed her that she was, indeed, a feminist. Following her encounter with the psychic, the curious actress didn't waste any time. She returned home and, in her own words, "immediately searched on Google: 'How do I know if I'm a feminist?'" This simple online search set her on a path of self-discovery and activism.

During her internet deep dive, Brown revealed that she began to truly grasp the concept of feminism and what it meant to her. She realised that, at its core, feminism is about opportunity and equality for all genders. This awakening has since become a driving force in her life.

Brown has channelled her passion for feminism into her work through her production company, PCMA, whose name is derived from the initials of Millie and her siblings (Paige, Charlie, Millie, Ava). PCMA, a family-run venture, has a specific focus on spotlighting the stories of girls and women, whose narratives are often underrepresented in cinema to this day.

One of PCMA's notable successes includes acquiring the rights to the Enola Holmes books and creating a thriving franchise in collaboration with Netflix. Brown's upcoming Netflix project, Damsel, also exemplifies her commitment to female-focused narratives. In the film, where she shares the screen with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright, Brown plays a dragon-fighting princess, and the underlying theme is feminism, as she acknowledged in the interview.

However, Brown's advocacy for women extends beyond her work in the entertainment industry. At just 14 years old, she took on the role of a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, making her the youngest person ever appointed to this position by the organization. In this role, Brown has championed efforts to raise awareness about menstrual care and provide education to girls around the world.

