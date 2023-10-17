Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting producers

Controversial New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested over the weekend in the Dominican Republic on suspicion of assaulting two music producers amid an apparent beef involving his girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral.

Hernandez was taken into custody at Hotel Balcones in the Dominican city of Sanchez on Friday, according to a police statement released on Sunday. The two victims, identified as Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario García, accused the rapper of a physical altercation that occurred at a music studio in La Vega on the same day.

The Santo Domingo-based publication, Diario Libre, reported that Hernandez and four others showed up at the studio around midnight, inquiring about his girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, who had been recording a song with producer Diamond La Mafia. However, she had left the studio before Hernandez's arrival.

While the exact motive behind the alleged attack remains undisclosed by the police, Diamond La Mafia mentioned that Hernandez had been "jealous" of him and Yailin. One of the victims stated that he required surgery to repair his injured jaw as a result of the incident.

In a video that has been circulating online and was published by TMZ, security footage showed a group of individuals, some wearing black ski masks, entering and leaving the studio. Authorities believe that one of them is Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was wearing a black ski mask when arrested.

Authorities eventually obtained a warrant for Hernandez's arrest, and he agreed over the phone to surrender to the police, according to Dominican Today. Reports of Hernandez attempting to leave the country on a private jet to evade arrest remain unconfirmed.

In 2015, the rapper was arrested in New York on charges related to a video featuring a 13-year-old girl performing sexual acts. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation in 2018. In the same year, he faced federal charges related to conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery due to his association with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. However, he cooperated with federal prosecutors, leading to a reduced sentence of two years in prison, from which he was granted an early release in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

