EXCLUSIVE | Afghan school in Delhi is shut, unable to pay salaries or rent. Will it be revived?

The Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan school in Bhogal, located in the heart of the bustling Indian capital of Delhi, had long been a beacon of hope for the expat Afghan community. Established in 1994, it was a place where over 200 Afghan refugee students, ranging from 1st to 12th grade, could receive an education.

For years, this educational haven was supported by the Afghan government, which covered the school's rent, teacher salaries, etc.

However, with the fall of the Ashraf Ghani regime and the return the Taliban to power, the support the school had depended on has crumbled. The Afghan embassy in India, which had played a vital role in facilitating this support, suddenly found itself cut off from funding.

Mohammad Qais Malikzada, the deputy head of the Afghan community group in India, shared the grim situation facing the school and its dedicated staff.

"Earlier, our school was supported by the Indian government when our embassy was opened here," he explained. "There were a few NGOs that were supporting the school. But now, there is no support. Teachers have not gotten salary for the past six to seven months."

The school's financial troubles were compounded by allegations of corruption within the Afghan embassy.

"Due to corruption inside the embassy, our funding was stopped," Mohammad Qais continued, and added with deep sorrow, "Just two days back, we have closed the school. The owner of the school building has asked us to evacuate the building as we are unable to pay the rent."

It is a desperate situation, with the school's future hanging by a thread.

The teachers, dedicated to their mission of educating the Afghan refugees, is now without the means to continue.

The students, he said, cannot go to any Indian school because they struggle with the local Hindi language and can't afford private school fees.

"We have temporarily placed the school items, like chairs and tables in a room," Mohammad Qais said.

"In order to move the school to a different location, we will need money. But for that, we would need a security deposit amount and rent for one month immediately. We have requested some NGOs as well for that and have sent them our proposal."

The Afghan community, left to fend for itself, reached out to the Afghan embassy for assistance, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

"We requested the embassy. They denied. The salary they were receiving as per the proposal was more than 25000, but they were only giving 10,000 to the teachers. School rent was 1,10,000 which they have not given for three months. They have done all the corruption and left the embassy."

With their backs against the wall, the Afghan community turned to the Indian government and other NGOs for help.

"As social workers, we have no savings to put in order to give a place for the school. We can collect money by putting requests in our groups but that way we will only be able to secure rent for a month. After that, from where will we get money from the second month onwards? Even teachers will need a salary. They can only teach for free for a month. They will need money to support their families after that."

The Afghan community's message is clear. They need help to save their school, a lifeline for over 200 students, from sinking into oblivion.