French teacher stabbing: Killer claims attack for Islamic State

Twenty-year-old Mohammed Moguchkov, who killed a school teacher in France last Friday, said that he was acting for the Islamic State (IS), the news agency AFP reported on Tuesday (Oct 17) citing a source. The source said that Moguchkov also made a "very marginal" reference to the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel in the video before stabbing 57-year-old Dominique Bernard of the Lycee Gambetta High School in Arras.

Moguchkov, a former student of the school, made these claims in a video recorded before the attack. He was due to appear before an investigating magistrate later in the day to be charged.

He was already on a French national register as a potential security threat and under surveillance by France's domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI. His father, who was also on the list, was deported in 2018.

France again raises security following attack

Moguchkov is from the northern Caucasus region. As per the AFP report, French President Emmanuel Macron told Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to focus especially on young men between the ages of 16 and 25 from the Caucasus. Macron will attend the funeral of Bernard on Thursday.

France again raised its security level after Friday's attack, deploying 7,000 troops. A day back, the Lycee Gambetta High School was evacuated over a bomb threat which proved to be a false alarm.

While there were no classes scheduled on Monday the school's doors were open for students and staff to pay tribute to the teacher.

Also on Tuesday, the Palace of Versailles -- one of the country's most recognisable historic landmarks -- was also evacuated after a bomb threat, according to a post from its account on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

