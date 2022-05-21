Top 10 news: US economy set to outpace China, Indian cricket legend invites wrath & more

According to reports, the US economy is set to outpace China for the first time since 1976 amid the coronavirus pandemic. China has been consistently beating the United States in GDP growth for decades even as President Xi warned officials that China's growth must be sustained to beat the United States.

Pandemic effect: US economy set to outpace China first time since 1976

The Bloomberg report said China's coronavirus lockdown means it will end up behind the United States. The International Monetary Fund(IMF) had earlier forecast China to overtake the United States as the world's largest economy by the 2030s.

Anthony Albanese claims election victory: All you need to know about Australia's incoming prime minister

Albanese was first elected to the Australian Parliament in 1996 and was a minister after Labor leader PM Rudd registered victory in 2007. Albanese who belongs to a working-class background said soon after announcing victory in the polls that he wants to "unite the country".

Biden approves $40 billion in aid for Ukraine: Armoured vehicles & air defences in package

As the war with Russia enters its fourth month, the Biden administration approved a massive $40 billion aid package to Ukraine which included weapons and economic support to the Zelensky government. The US Congress had approved $14 billion in aid for Ukraine in March just days after Putin announced his "special military operation" on February 24.

UK considers revamping legal age for smoking, it could rise to 21: Report

As per the report, the legal age for smoking could be increased to 21 from 18 in the country. The independent review is commissioned by the country's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who had reportedly considered recommending it be set at 25.

Partygate scandal: Britain's opposition asks Boris Johnson to 'urgently explain' secret meeting with Sue Gray

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked by the country's opposition, Labour Party, to "urgently explain" why did he meet senior civil servant Sue Gray "secretly" to discuss the report of an investigation into lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Johnny Depp was financially broke and had anger issues, actor's former agent reveals

Looks like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case will not end soon. The case that started in early April in Virginia's Fairfax County Court took a week's break and now the hearing has started again.

Nepal trims down number of projects under BRI with China: Report

The Kathmandu Post has reported that Nepal has trimmed down several projects under Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with China. The agreement, that was signed between the two countries five years ago, has been hindered by political and ideological reasons as per a report.

Gavaskar slammed for distasteful remark on Hetmyer and his wife

He was slammed by many for the distasteful comment with many also requesting Star Sports - the official broadcaster to take action against Gavaskar.

Russian defence ministry says destroyed Western weapons sent to Ukraine using Kalibr cruise missiles

The Russian defence ministry on Saturday (May 21) said that the armed forces have destroyed a large shipment of weapons in northwestern Ukraine using long-range missiles. The shipment was apparently supplied by the West.

Quad Summit: Here’s all that can be expected from the Tokyo event

Ahead of the third edition of Quad summit in Japan, where leaders of India, the US, Japan and Australia are set to meet with their aim of securing the Indo-Pacific region, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed reporters in New Delhi on what can be expected from the much-anticipated meet.