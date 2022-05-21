UK considers revamping legal age for smoking, it could rise to 21: Report

A World Health Organization (WHO) report, published in 2021, noted that tobacco kills more than eight million people each year around the world. The report mentioned that more than seven million of the total die as a result of direct tobacco use. On the other hand, around 1.2 million die as a result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

Countries have been taking necessary steps to curb the use of tobacco, especially among the younger generation. For example, the UK is considering revamping the legal age for smoking, Telegraph reported.

As per the report, the legal age for smoking could be increased to 21 from 18 in the country. The independent review is commissioned by the country's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who had reportedly considered recommending it be set at 25.

As per the media outlet, the independent review will recommend that the legal age to purchase cigarettes be increased and also, new taxes are imposed on tobacco company profits. The review report is expected to come in the coming weeks.

As quoted by the media outlet, one source involved in the report said: "Sajid Javid is interested in health inequality and he is interested in tackling public health issues, but the Government is in hock to right-wing MPs. On tobacco, they are still nervous about some kind of nanny state attack."

One source said that "we will have to wait for the full independent report before responding to any recommendations but we are not minded towards further restrictions on age of sale".

"We need to do much more as a country to tackle smoking, which causes huge harm, including measures such as making vaping more accessible to help people get off cigarettes. We are looking forward to receiving the final report," the source added.

There is no official comment by UK's Department for Health.

