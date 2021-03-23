Top 10 news today: Australia parliament sex scandal, AstraZeneca's potential questioned, and more

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington stood united with NATO allies in efforts to bring a 'responsible' end to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Rejecting US peace plan, Afghan president to offer election in six months

Ghani will unveil his proposal at an international gathering in Turkey next month, signalling his refusal to accept Washington's plan for his elected government to be replaced by an interim administration, the officials said.

UN rights office gets mandate to document Sri Lanka war crimes

The vote at the 47-country forum in Geneva was 22 in favour, with 11 against including China and Pakistan, and 14 abstentions including India.

Australian politics rocked by parliament sex video scandal

Footage leaked to media allegedly showed a senior aide performing a sex act on a female MP’s desk.

Chinese military to get loyalty lessons as party gears up for 100th birthday

The People's Liberation Army has been at the centre of those efforts, and Xi has showered it with fancy new equipment like stealth fighters while seeking to dispel any doubts over its loyalty.

Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 10,000 international runs on home soil

The Indian skipper achieved an elusive record while surpassing the likes of Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara among others.

Blinken: US united with NATO allies for a 'responsible' end to Afghan conflict

The foreign ministers of NATO member states on Tuesday convened for a two-day in-person meeting in Brussels, for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

AstraZeneca to release more data after US raises questions on shot's potential

The vaccine, developed with Oxford University, was 79 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic illness in the large trial that also took place in Chile and Peru, according to the data.

France warns Chinese envoy to 'strictly comply' to summons

Lu Shaye, infamous for being an aggressively outspoken envoy, targetted Antoine Bondaz, a China specialist at the

Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS) think-tank, through social media platform, Twitter recently.

French Prez promises faster vaccine roll-out as infections 'explode'

New Covid restrictions that closed non-essential stores and limited how far people can move came into effect in Paris and much of the north last weekend, but Macron stopped short of a full lockdown.

Twelve hours of hell: Couple gets married amid NSW floods

Amid the floods, the bride decided to not give up, and instead of postponing the wedding, the couple decided to

float through the obstacle.