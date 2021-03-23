Twelve hours of hell: Couple gets married amid NSW floods

Everyone hopes their wedding day becomes the most special day of their lives, and probably for everyone else attending the wedding too.

Kate Fotheringham, a resident of New South Wales (NSW) had the same dreams about her big day. However, little did she know that her wedding will become the talk of the town.

On Saturday morning, when Kate woke up excited for her wedding day, she realised she was trapped in her parents' house as the water surrounded the property, leaving no way to step outdoors.

Upon more inspection, Kate and her family — who were trapped in the town of Wingham — quickly realised that the

the only bridge to the town where she was to marry Wayne, her fiance, was submerged in water.

"I had accepted the fact it was going to be raining and I was wearing gumboots, but I didn’t know how I was going to

deal with a one-in-a-hundred-year flood and a natural disaster," Kate said.

However, the marvellous bride decided to not give up, and instead of postponing the wedding, the couple decided to

float through the obstacle.

"It took three months to plan the wedding, 12 hours for it go to hell and six hours for it come together again," Kate

said.

"I did have a bit of a meltdown – a bit of a cry – and said this just wasn’t funny anymore. This just sucks. Then

I think I also said: we’re just going to have deal with this," she added.

With the spirit of "today's the day", the couple started looking for options as to how can the two meet and tie the knot in the one-in-a-hundred-years flood.

The two families first thought of getting Kate and her family to the venue through a boat, but safety reasons ruled out this option. After that, the two thought of getting the team bride on a high rail car and swish through the rail line that ran past her parents' house.

In the end, the couple agreed on an emergency airlift. Kate decided to blast social media with requests for help and soon an Affinity helicopter confirmed its availability in 50 minutes.

"Wayne rang and said you have to be ready in 50 minutes," Late recalled. "We were waiting out the front for the helicopter. We took off and flew less than 5km and Justin, the pilot, dropped us off in the circle of Wingham Showground."

With the caterers and hair-and-makeup- people stuck in different parts of NSW, Kate decided to do her own make- up and used the help of her grandparents and friends who were already present in the town.

Update, I made it to the church and married the love of my life! Affinity Helicopters in Port Macquarie came to the rescue and made sure we all got there. This is the bridge that blocked us from making the 5minute drive into town! What a day! #fotherbellwedding #floodwingham pic.twitter.com/u7OlsFsTjQ — Kate Fotheringham (@KatelFog) March 22, 2021 ×

"It’s like, how is this possible? You can’t make it up. I can’t believe that we pulled it off," Kate exclaimed. "My family is incredible. We’re not ones to back down from something difficult, we can deal with a challenge or 10 – or a massive flood."