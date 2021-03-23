Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 10,000 international runs on home soil

Virat Kohli on Tuesday shattered the record books again as he registered another elusive achievement in international cricket to his name during the first ODI between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. While the wait for the 71st international century continued for Kohli as he was dismissed for 56, the Indian skipper achieved an elusive record while surpassing the likes of Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara among others.

Kohli, with his 56-run knock against England, became the fastest player to score 10,000 international runs on home soil as the swashbuckling batsman touched the landmark in just 195 innings. While Kohli became the seventh player to achieve the feat, the Indian captain was the fastest to the record as he continues to set high benchmarks in the world of cricket.

Not only that, Kohli also surpassed Kallis in the list of most 50+ scores in ODI cricket. Kohli, with his half-century in the first ODI in Pune, now has 104 50+ scores in ODIs and is now just behind Ricky Ponting (112), Kumar Sangakkara (118) and Sachin Tendulkar (145) in the list.

Most International runs on home soil:

14192 - Sachin Tendulkar

13117 - Ricky Ponting

12305 - Jacques Kallis

12043 - Kumar Sangakkara

11679 - M Jayawardene

10000* - Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, India would be looking to carry the good run of form from Test and T20Is to ODI cricket against world champions England. The Kohli-led India had defeated England 3-1 in the Test series while winning the five-match T20I series 3-2.