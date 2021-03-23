BCCI-NCA conducts Level 2 coaching courses for international and domestic cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) National Cricket Academy (NCA) has conducted two Fast Track Level 2 coaching courses of international cricketers and cricketers who have played over 75 First-Class matches in what was a first-of-its-kind initiative. The courses were divided into two phases keeping the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

The Hybrid Model coaching courses were delivered online and physically as well. Phase 1 of the course was held online over four days whereas Phase 2 was conducted at the NCA in Bengaluru across four more days.

Some of the attendees included the likes of Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Abhinav Mukund, Ramesh Powar, Wasim Jaffer, Sarandeep Singh, Debashish Mohanty, Vinay Kumar, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Robin Uthappa.

A wide array of topics was covered, including Skill Acquisition, Applied Biomechanics in Pace Bowling, Spin Bowling, Batting, Wicket-Keeping, Building Social and Personal Competence, Video Analysis etc.

Mr Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI: "The experience gained through the rigours of playing first-class and international cricket coupled with knowledge of the technical and tactical intricacies of our game makes for a great combination for a coach. I believe we have some of the best coaching talents in the world and these courses conducted by the NCA will greatly benefit not only those that have participated in it but also the next generation of cricketers who will be coached by these coaches."

Mr Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI: "The BCCI has always looked to support the growth and development of its coaches and these courses are a testament to that. It is heartening to see former and current cricketers taking up this opportunity to upskill themselves as coaches. The future of Indian Cricket continues to remain bright given the continued involvement and enthusiasm of some of our cricketers even post their playing careers."