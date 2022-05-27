Top 10 news: Russia-backed forces capture Lyman, G7 pledges to phaseout coal for electricity, and more

Ukrainian officials on Friday (May 27) said that the Russian-backed forces have taken control of the city of Lyman in the country's eastern Donetsk region. In other news, amidst mounting criticism from parents, the police in Texas were forced to alter key details with regard to their initial response to the deadly Uvalde school shooting incident.

Ukrainian officials say Russia-backed forces captured strategic town Lyman

Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is the Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk region, told media outlet Hromadske that Lyman was "mainly controlled by Russian troops".

Texas police alter details on how Uvalde shooter entered school amid criticism

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety had said that the shooter encountered a police officer employed by the school district before charging through a back door.

G7 pledges to phaseout coal for electricity generation, but no date fixed

The environment ministers from the Group of 7 (G7) wealthy countries pledged to curb the use of coal and other fossil fuels for power generation, with the aim of eventual and complete phaseout.

Russia deploys ‘propaganda vans’ to captured Mariupol to 'win over' people

Russian troops are driving mobile propaganda vans with large-screen televisions at the captured Mariupol city of Ukraine in a bid to change their perception of the war and Moscow.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has finally cleared his name and he has been given clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

SAI constitutes 3-member committee after shocking incident with a gymnast

In what can be termed a shocking incident, Indian athlete Aruna Budda Reddy has alleged that she was videographed without her consent by one of the coaches at the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Shop sells 'corpse water' after bodies of mafia victims found in Lake Mead

Weeks after bodies were discovered on the shores of Las Vegas' lake Mead, a shopkeeper has found a unique, albeit sinister way to profit from the newfound curiosity generated by the area.

'Anek' movie review: Another gem from the Ayushmann Khurrana-Anubhav Sinha duo

The film explores what peace can mean for different kinds of people in various positions and it is that complete storytelling along with yet another earnest performance from Ayushmann that makes the film work.

Gallery | In Pics: America's love for military style weapons and AR-15

The killer's employment of a military-style assault rifle that is inexpensive, easy to use, and deadly efficient has been a recurrent thread in America's worst mass shootings, including the one this week at an elementary school in Texas.

7 Indian soldiers killed after truck carrying them falls into Shyok River

Seven Indian Army soldiers were killed after a truck carrying them skidded off the road and fell into Shyok River in northern Ladakh on Friday morning.