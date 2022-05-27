Ukraine war: Pro-Russian forces claim to have captured strategic town Lyman

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian officials on Friday (May 27) said that the Russian-backed forces have taken control of the city of Lyman in the country's eastern Donetsk region. Oleksiy Arestovych, who is the adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, apparently confirmed that Russian-backed separatists have control of the city.

In a video, as mentioned by news agency Reuters, Arestovych said. "According to unverified data, we lost the town of Lyman." He added that the attack had been well organised. He said, "This shows, in principle, the increased level of operational management and tactical skills of the Russian army."

Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is the Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk region, told media outlet Hromadske that Lyman was "mainly controlled by Russian troops". However, he also mentioned that the Ukrainian military had taken up new fortified positions in the area.

The city of Lyman is crucial as it is a site of a major railway hub and it has been a line target of the Russian forces.

