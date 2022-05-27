Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case from Narcotics Control Bureau

After 8 months of investigation, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has finally cleared his name and he has been given clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. The star kid was arrested on October 3 last year in suspicion of drug use, possession and trafficking on the Mumbai cruise ship.

He was granted bail on October 30 after he spent 26 days in the custody.

On Friday, the anti-drugs agency filed a charge sheet against 14 persons before a Mumbai court and it did not include the star kid’s name due to lack of evidence.

Other than Aryan, Bhaskar Arora, Avin Shahu, Gopal ji Anand, Samir Saighan and Manav Singhal have also not been named in the chargesheet.

NCB officials had intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan, Gomit, Nupur, Mohak, Munmun and a few others at the Cordelia Cruise at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Authority (MbPT). In its statement, the NCB said that all the alleged accused persons were found in possession of banned substances except Aryan and Mohak.

Initially, the case was being investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Ops) was formed on the instruction of the NCB Headquarters, New Delhi. The case was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 6, 2021.

"Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," the NCB official said.

“Those against who evidences we’re not found we’re not chargesheeted,” NCB DG SN Pradhan said. He further added that the chargesheet is not based on WhatsApp chats and he cannot comment on whether SRK was questioned or not.

“This was not an international syndicate, as was initially said. A vigilance probe is on against Sameer Wankhede and other officers,” the director-general of NCB concluded.