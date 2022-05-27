Capitalism at its best: Shop sells 'corpse water' after bodies of mafia victims found in lake Mead

Weeks after bodies were discovered on the shores of Las Vegas' lake Mead, a shopkeeper has found a unique, albeit sinister way to profit from the newfound curiosity generated by the area.

Charlie Hanks, owner of a small dark shop in the middle of a Las Vegas strip mall came up with an ingenious idea; she's selling small bottles of what looks like dirty water and is being sold under the name "Lake Mead Corpse Water".

Hanks, owner of a metaphysical store named Blaspheme Boutique sells items related to magic, witchcraft and other dark topics.

Talking to KTLA, Hanks explained that this started as a joke. She said that traditionally corpse water is used in witchcraft practices, but that what she's selling isn't really corpse water.

Apparently, it isn't even actually water from the lake, it is a concoction of witch hazel, glass rocks, dirt and green mica.

The shop owner said that she didn't really want to steal water from the already depleting waters of the lake.

Hanks and her husband sell the "corpse water" for $7.77 per bottle. So far, the couple has sold 75 bottles online and around 50 in store.

The dark humour hasn't floated well with everyone, who think that the couple is just exploiting the deaths of Mafia victims.

Lake Mead levels, the country's largest reservoir, have dropped to 1,055 feet, setting a new drought record in Las Vegas. It hasn't been this low since 1937.

It has a capacity of 9.6 trillion gallons (36 trillion litres) of water and was full in 2000, but the water level has decreased by 70 per cent in the two decades since.

The reservoir's lowering water levels has unearthed dead remains, one of which was discovered crammed in a rusted barrel. These skeletal human remains are thought to be the bodies of mafia victims who were dumped in the water.

