In Pics - Hit by drought, Las Vegas lake spits up skeletons of mafia victims

Updated: May 12, 2022, 07:23 PM(IST)

Climate change is wreaking havoc on our planet. Heatwaves, toxic air, and dry river beds have become common news. But in Las Vegas, climate change has uncovered some very sordid secrets.

Lake Mead at its driest

It is a record drought in Las Vegas, with the level of Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, falling to 1,055 feet. This is its lowest level since 1937.

At its capacity, the reservoir can hold 9.6 trillion gallons or 36 trillion litres of water. In 2000 it was full and in the two decades since its water levels have dropped by 70 per cent.

(Photograph:Twitter)