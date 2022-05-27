UK woman survives two decades only on chips. This is her story

Imagine surviving on Chips for twenty-plus years of your life. Seems impossible, doesn't it? But this is the reality of 25-year-old Zoe Sandler, a resident of Coventry, England.

Metro reports that Sandler has survived on her cheese and onion chips for 23 years of her life.

Zoe exclusively ate a staple diet of buttered white bread sandwiches made with her favourite chips from a brand called Walker.

Recently diagnosed with MS or Multiple sclerosis, Zoe decided she needs to get healthier. The fussy eater then sought help from David Kilmurry, a hypnotherapist.

A warehouse operative by profession, she was found to have avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). Following a two-hour hypnotherapy session, Sandler was finally able to enjoy her first taste of fruits and vegetables.

Zoe is soon to be married and after the breakthrough, she celebrated that now she won't only be eating crisp sandwiches on her wedding day.

The Sun reported the bride to be as saying that her parents tried to make her eat other food as a child, but she would just refuse to eat anything.

She would at times experiment with other chips flavours and eat dry cereal because their texture wouldn't bother her, however, even as a child, she could only recollect eating the same crisp sandwiches at school.

