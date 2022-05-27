SAI constitutes three-member committee after shocking incident with gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy

In what can be termed a shocking incident, Indian athlete Aruna Budda Reddy has alleged that she was videographed without her consent by one of the coaches at the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Reacting to the unfortunate turn of events, SAI has taken prompt action and has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter.

"The Sports Authority of India has constituted a three-member committee to look into a matter brought to notice through a media article in which gymnast Aruna Budda Reddy has alleged that she was videographed without her consent during a fitness test conducted at the national camp on March 24, organised by the Gymnastics Federation of India. The test was conducted prior to the athlete's participation at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Baku, in the presence of a committee constituted by GFI," SAI said in a statement.

Talking more about the incident, Aruna -- who claimed the historic bronze medal at the 2018 World Cup in Melbourne -- alleged she was videographed by one of her coaches during a fitness test that was conducted ahead of the gymnast’s participation at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Baku, held early this year. The fitness test was held in front of a committee constituted by the Gymnastics Federation of India.

The accusation from Aruna has surely made heads turn and it remains to be seen what conclusion comes of this unfortunate event. As of now, SAI has reacted quickly and the follow-up from the newly-formed committee is awaited.