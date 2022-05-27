7 Indian soldiers killed after truck carrying them falls into Ladakh’s Shyok River

Seven Indian Army soldiers were killed after a truck carrying them skidded off the road and fell into Shyok River in northern Ladakh on Friday morning. While 14 soldiers are critically injured.

According to reports, there were 26 soldiers in the vehicle, which was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif.

The accident took place in Tuktuk sector around 9 am. It is being said that the vehicle fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet.

The injured were evacuated to the 403 Field Hospital at Partapur and surgical teams from Leh have moved to Partapur.

An Army statement said that dedicated efforts were being made to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command.

A rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to a field hospital in Partapur, the officials said.

"Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well. Dedicated efforts are underway to ensure that the best medical care is provided to the injured, including requisition of air effort from the Air Force to shift the more serious casualties to Western Command," PTI news agency quoted an Army official as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

