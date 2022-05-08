Top 10 news: Over 60 dead in school bombings, Benedict Cumberbatch's sly dig at Will Smith and more

Lugansk regional governor said at least 60 people who had taken shelter in a village may have been killed after it was reportedly hit by a Russian airstrike. Rescue workers are reportedly looking for survivors amid the rubble. In other news, China is building a dam on the Tibetan plateau using artificial intelligence while ensuring there is no human intervention.

Ukraine official claims 60 'probably dead' in school after Russian strike

Ukraine forces in Azovstal have said "surrender is not an option" as Russian troops continue to sweep through Mariupol. Russia is set to celebrate the 77th anniversary over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9 with MiG-29 fighter jets and weapons to be put on display.

Now, China eyes AI powered 3D-printed dam on Tibetan plateau

The grand structure will reportedly be built through AI using 3D printing techniques. The Yangqu hydropower plant is set to be completed in the next two years and will reportedly provide electricity to Henan province.

Victory will be ours, says Putin on Ukraine war ahead of May 9 celebrations

Ahead of the victory celebrations over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared "as in 1945, victory will be ours" referring to the Ukraine war.

UK's first LGBTQ+ museum opens in London

Queer Britain, the UK's first LGBTQ+ museum, opened its doors in London this week, promising to bring the history and culture of the community to a wider audience. A major exhibition is slated for the coming months combining photos, artworks and costumes. Visitors can already discover the history of the community in the UK, from cross-dressing Victorians to more recent Pride marches.

China appoints new Hong Kong leader: Who is John Lee?

Chinese officials on Sunday appointed John Lee, 64, as the new chief of Hong Kong in place of outgoing leader Carrie Lam. Lee was the only candidate in the fray and is due to become Hong Kong's chief executive from July 1 as Carrie Lam ends her first term.

Argentina detects eight cases of severe hepatitis of unknown origin in children

Eight cases of severe hepatitis of an unknown origin have been detected in children in the Argentinian city of Santa Fe. The country's ministry of health has denied that it is an outbreak and reported that these are isolated and unconnected cases.

CIA director says Ukraine's fierce resistance to Russia is affecting China's calculations on Taiwan

William Burns, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States, has said that Ukraine's fierce resistance to Russia is affecting China's calculations on Taiwan.

Mysterious ‘phantom island’ keeps appearing and disappearing on Google Maps, scientists stumped

For several years, scientists have been left baffled by a strange phenomenon occurring on Google Maps. A small strip of island located between Australia and New Caledonia in the South Pacific has been an enigma, as it keeps appearing and disappearing.

Yuvraj claims he lost India captaincy to Dhoni due to Chappell incident

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Sigh has made a startling claim stating that he was supposed to captain the Indian cricket team in the 2007 T20 World Cup and not MS Dhoni.

Benedict Cumberbatch takes a sly dig at Will Smith's Oscars slap in SNL monologue

Benedict Cumberbatch is all over the headline for his marvellous performance in his recently released movie 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. Recently, Cumberbatch made his return as a host of Saturday Night Live this weekend.