Sixty people in school probably dead, claims Ukraine governor after Russian strike

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Lugansk regional governor said at least 60 people who had taken shelter in a village may have been killed after it was reportedly hit by a Russian airstrike.

"The bombs fell on the school and unfortunately it was completely destroyed. There were a total of 90 people, 27 were saved," Lugansk regional governor Sergii Gaida said adding, "sixty people who were in the school are very probably dead."

Rescue workers are reportedly looking for survivors amid the rubble, reports say. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Azov battalion said Russian forces fired at the Azovstal steel plant even as Ukraine's government informed hundreds of civilians were evacuated from the plant.

Ukraine forces in Azovstal have said "surrender is not an option" as Russian troops continue to sweep through Mariupol.

Russia is set to celebrate the 77th anniversary over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9 with MiG-29 fighter jets and weapons to be put on display.

Meanwhile, reports say Russian troops have surrounded Severodonetsk city even as officials claim at least 15,000 civilians remain in the city.

On Saturday, Ukraine had said it had sunk a landing craft near the Black Sea's Snake Island in a drone strike. However, Russia is yet to confirm the strike.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russia had said earlier that it would boycott a UN Security Council meeting on EU's Political and Security Committee (PSC) as relations between the West and Russia continues to go downhill.

