Benedict Cumberbatch takes a sly dig at Will Smith's Oscars slap in SNL monologue

Benedict Cumberbatch is all over the headline for his marvellous performance in his recently released movie 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. Recently, Cumberbatch made his return as a host of Saturday Night Live this weekend.



The 'Power of Dog' actor made the evening hilarious starting with the monologue where he referenced Will Smith and Chris Rock's infamous slap, and also made a joke about Jane Campion's Oscar-winning movie.



He started the monologue by saying how people recognise him as 'Doctor Strange' and most sketches were based on the same character. Further, for everyone's knowledge he mentioned that he had starred in many other critically acclaimed movies like, 'The Power of Dog', but very few know about it

He added saying SNL boss Lorne Michaels asked him: ‘Like what?’ To which the 40-year-old actor responded by saying: ‘Well, The Power of the Dog for a start.’ To which Michaels replied, ‘nobody saw it’.



Further, by mentioning Will's shocking slap, he said, ''Come on man, I was nominated for an Oscar for that!' I didn’t win. I was beaten by Will Smith.''



He added, “Not physically! Not physically!'' Cumberbatch lost the Oscar trophy to Smith in the Best Actor category.

Academy night was going well until Chris took the stage and made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which probably provoked Smith who quickly went on stage and slapped Rock.



For his slap, Smith has also issued an apology to Rock and Academy has also banned him for 10 years.