Top 10 news: Biden prepared to tackle North Korea, India announce T20I squad for SA series & more

Amid Finland and Sweden's application for NATO membership, France's Europe minister Clement Beaune has reportedly said Ukraine's EU membership is "15 or 20 years" away. In other news, reports have emerged that Microsoft's Bing censored searches linked to President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Ukraine's EU membership '15 or 20 years' away, says French minister

President Macron had earlier sought to create a "European political community" to ensure Ukraine can join the European block later, however, the move was dismissed by Zelensky who asked for EU membership.

Microsoft's Bing censored searches linked to Xi, other Chinese leaders: Study

According to a new study, Microsoft's Bing censored names appearing in autosuggestions linked to Chinese party leaders and dissidents. The report published by the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab said Bing censored politically sensitive Chinese names over time.

Did scientists warn in 2019 about the recent rise in monkeypox cases?

The recent spread and detection of multiple outbreaks of monkeypox infections raised concerns globally. Monkeypox is an uncommon disease as cases mostly occur in west and central Africa, very rarely it spreads elsewhere. However, it appears that experts had issued a warning for the monkeypox disease three years ago, a report by the Sunday Telegraph suggests.

We are prepared for anything North Korea does, says Biden

US President Joe Biden met South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol as the two leaders sought to expand military ties in the wake of threats from North Korea. The two leaders discussed ways to "expand the scope and scale of combined military exercises" in the Korean Peninsula.

On India’s wheat export ban, US NSA said this....

Even as the food crisis looms large due to the Russian-Ukraine war coupled with climate change, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that food security would be the topic of discussion in the third edition of the Quad Summit in Tokyo.

Why does Indian PM Narendra Modi prefer night travel for foreign tours?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan to attend the Quad leaders meeting on May 24 (Tuesday) but there's an interesting fact revealed regarding his travel. It has been revealed that PM Modi prefers night travel for foreign tours.

Millions stranded, dozens dead as flooding hits Bangladesh and India

Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in parts of Bangladesh and India, leaving millions stranded and at least 57 dead, officials said Saturday. In Bangladesh, about two million people have been marooned by the worst floods in the country's northeast for nearly two decades.

Despite no security goals spelt out, Quad leaders know China poses a threat

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad has been in existence since 2007. It was first mooted by former Japanese Minister Shinzo Abe and has seen several ups and downs. But their common perceived threat from China emboldened them to give shape to the long-pending "Quad" Coalition in 2017 to develop a new strategy and keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

Amber Heard's bad chemistry with Jason Momoa led to reduced role in 'Aquaman 2', claims her agent

Hollywood actor Amber Heard`s agent has claimed that the "lack of chemistry" between her and Jason Mamoa was why her role got reduced in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.

Kohli, Rohit rested as India announce squad for T20I series vs South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa on Sunday (May 22). A number of senior players have been rested from the series which will be played following the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.