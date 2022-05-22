Why does Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prefer night travel for foreign tours?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan to attend the Quad leaders meeting on May 24 (Tuesday) but there's an interesting fact revealed regarding his travel. It has been revealed that PM Modi prefers night travel for foreign tours, India-based news agency ANI reported.

Ahead of the summit, PM Modi on Sunday (May 22) tweeted: "This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The Quad leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss the various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest."

After analysing his travelling patterns, it has been understood that PM Modi apparently prefers night travel. ANI reported that PM Modi tries to save time. Most of the time, he attends engagements and meetings the next day and after that, he again travels in case needed.

Earlier this month, PM Modi was on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France. He recently visited Nepal on Buddha Jayanti. ANI analysed his travel timings as it reported that PM Modi spent just one night in Germany and Denmark each.

PM Modi will be leaving on May 22 night for the Quad summit, where he will hold meetings with world leaders, and top businessmen, and will also address the Indian community.

As per ANI, a source who knows PM Modi for several years explained that long back in the early nineties he used to put the special frequent-flyer card to good use.

The source added that PM Modi used to visit the destinations during the day and usually take the last flight back so that hotel-stay money could be saved. He used to sleep in the plane and airports very often, the source added.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi in a statement said: "In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives. We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest."

