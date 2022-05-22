WION @ Quad: Updates from Japan | Leaders of Japan, US, India, Australia to meet in Tokyo

Albanese to attend Quad summit

Australia's incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also said that he will join the US, Japanese and Indian leaders for the Quad summit in two days.

He said that he will attend the summit in Tokyo after members of his government team would be sworn in on Monday. Penny Wong, who is expected to be the foreign minister, might accompany him.

Albanese said he would hold one-on-one meetings on Tuesday with Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian PM Modi. Albanese said that after the joint talks, he would meet the trio individually.