WION @ Quad: Updates from Japan | Leaders of Japan, US, India, Australia to meet in Tokyo

Quad summit in Tokyo Photograph: Agencies
May 22, 2022, 12:09 PM
Albanese to attend Quad summit
Australia's incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also said that he will join the US, Japanese and Indian leaders for the Quad summit in two days.
He said that he will attend the summit in Tokyo after members of his government team would be sworn in on Monday. Penny Wong, who is expected to be the foreign minister, might accompany him.
Albanese said he would hold one-on-one meetings on Tuesday with Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian PM Modi. Albanese said that after the joint talks, he would meet the trio individually.
May 22, 2022, 12:06 PM
India's PM Narendra Modi will be attending the Quad summit on Tuesday.
PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks with other Quad leaders. Watch this report:
May 22, 2022, 12:03 PM
Biden's Asia tour
US President Joe Biden, who is on Aisa tour to bolster Indi-Pasific ties, is set to arrive in Japan after his stop in Seoul.
He will hold bilateral talks with PM Fumio Kishida and attend a meeting of the Quad grouping that includes Australia and India.
May 22, 2022, 12:01 PM
History of Quad
The Quad dialogue was started in 2007 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It was supported by then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, then Australian Prime Minister John Howard and then US Vice President Dick Cheney.
May 22, 2022, 11:57 AM
What is Quad?
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. Leaders of the mentioned countries hold talks to discuss global issues.
May 22, 2022, 11:26 AM
Quad summit in Tokyo
The leaders of Japan, India, Australia and the United States meet in Tokyo on May 24. Australia's incoming prime minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold joint as well as bilateral talks.
They are expected to discuss a range of global issues, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its worldwide impact, the climate change crisis, etc. They are also seeking common ground in countering China.