Exclusive | Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe speaks to WION on China-Taiwan relations

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in an exclusive interview with WION's Managing Editor Palki Sharma on the sidelines of the Quad summit said that although from China's perspective it would be best that Taiwan voluntarily becomes part of China but such a scenario is not likely to occur.

"China could be at the forefront of trying to have an influence over Taiwan as it makes Taiwan's situation unstable when it comes to political or economic activities, however, the current administration in Taiwan is popular."

"There is stability when it comes to politics and economy in Taiwan," Abe explained. "But things might happen and when that change comes, it might be a window of opportunity for China," he said.

Also Read: Will Japan host US nukes? Here's what former PM Shinzo Abe has to say

On the question of whether China might be trying to engineer political instability in Taiwan, the former Japanese PM said there are "various possibilities"

"The fact that Taiwan and China speak the same language, economically they rely on each other which gives us lot of touchpoints where things could possibly change."

Watch: I have always been an advocate of QUAD collaboration, says Abe

"This situation is different from the Ukraine situation," he said.

On the question of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Abe said being geographically close, it would be an "emergency situation" for Japan.

On India's relations with Japan, the former Japanese prime minister said diplomatic visits had to be halted due to the pandemic for two years.

"I was very energetic on strengthening bilateral relationships between the two countries during my second term but I would go back as far back as my first administration when I visited India."

Abe said ties between the two countries have the "biggest potential" and "we are starting to see all the fruits of the India-Japan relationship".

Abe informed that he would step up to become the president of the India-Japan association.

The Japanese prime said he had spent a lot of time with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and collaborated on national security as united partners.

"I respect PM Modi for the fact that he is a quick decision maker and has the power to make things happen," Abe said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.