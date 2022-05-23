Quad Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi receives rousing welcome in Tokyo, meets top business leaders - see pics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Monday (May 23) for a two-day visit.
He will attend the Quad summit on Tuesday in Tokyo and will also meet leaders of other Quad nations.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest'
After landing in Tokyo, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora."
Ahead of his visit to Japan, PM Modi on Sunday said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.
(Photograph:Twitter)
PM Modi receives rousing welcome
PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he will be staying during his trip.
"Har Har Modi", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans reverberated at the hotel as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.
(Photograph:ANI)
Japanese kid's fluent Hindi impresses PM Modi
The Indian Prime Minister interacted with children, who were outside the hotel to welcome him. During the interaction, PM Modi looked impressed when a kid named Ritsuki Kobayashi spoke Hindi fluently while asking for his autograph.
PM Modi said, "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?"
Later, while interacting with India-based news agency ANI, Kobayashi said, "He [PM Modi] read my message, which I wrote on paper and this is the reason that I am very happy and even I got his signature."
Watch video here:
#WATCH | "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?," PM Modi to Japanese kids who were awaiting his autograph with Indian kids on his arrival at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/xbNRlSUjik
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Indian PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event.
United States President Joe Biden on Monday (May 23) said that 13 countries have joined a new, US-led Asia-Pacific trade initiative. The alliance is deemed a counterweight to China's aggressive expansion in the region.
(Photograph:PTI)
PM Modi meets Masayoshi Son
PM Modi met Masayoshi Son, Board Director and Founder, Softbank Corporation, and discussed the company's future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance.
"The Prime Minister appreciated Softbank's role in India's startup sector. They discussed Softbank's future participation in India in key areas such as technology, energy and finance," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
(Photograph:IANS)
PM Modi met other business leaders also
PM Modi met several other Japanese business leaders including Dr Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman, NEC Corporation, Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President & CEO, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd, and Osamu Suzuki, Senior Advisor, Suzuki Motor Corporation.
The talks held between PM Modi and the Japanese business head included a wide range of subjects, including India`s startup sector, automotive industry, telecommunication sector and textiles.