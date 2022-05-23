Quad Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi receives rousing welcome in Tokyo, meets top business leaders - see pics

'Opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest'

After landing in Tokyo, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora."

Ahead of his visit to Japan, PM Modi on Sunday said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.

(Photograph:Twitter)