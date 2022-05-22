We are prepared for anything North Korea does, says Biden

US President Joe Biden met South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol as the two leaders sought to expand military ties in the wake of threats from North Korea.

The two leaders discussed ways to "expand the scope and scale of combined military exercises" in the Korean Peninsula.

President Biden had offered help to North Korea amid the virus outbreak even as President Yoon and Biden said they were willing to offer assistance to Kim Jong-Un's regime to combat the virus.

"We've offered vaccines, not only to North Korea but to China as well and we're prepared to do that immediately," Biden said however the US president added that there has been no response from Pyongyang.

Yoon said he discussed "various types of joint drills to prepare for a nuclear attack" amid tensions with North Korea over its continued missile tests.

Biden held a closed-door meeting with the South Korean president as the two leaders looked to cement ties. Biden visited the US air base in Pyeongtaek where US and South Korean officials monitor developments in North Korea.

Amid reports of possible nuclear tests by North Korea, Biden had said he was "not concerned" about North Korea's nuclear tests.

“We are prepared for anything North Korea does,” Biden added. President Yoon and Biden also discussed deploying more nuclear-capable American weapons amid continued North Korean ballistic tests.

