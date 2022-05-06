Top 10 news: Gucci to accept crypto payments, sanctions on Putin's lover and more

In the US, Gucci, the luxury brand of Italy, will start accepting payments carried out in cryptocurrencies in some stores. The payments will be allowed in some cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin. In other news, European Union has decided to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend in the wake of Ukraine war.

In some US stores, Gucci to accept payments in cryptocurrencies soon

The service will begin at some flagship outlets of France's Kering-owned Gucci. These include New York's Wooster Street and Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, the report said.

China makes Covid PCR tests a part of everyday life, opens permanent testing centres

China, which is reeling under its biggest ever coronavirus outbreak is now preparing for future flare-ups of the virus. As per a report by Reuters, the country is setting up thousands of permanent PCR testing stations.

European Union likely to sanction Putin's rumoured girlfriend - Report

The European Union has already sanctioned a number of high-profile Russian personalities because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and the list will soon include Vladimir Putin’s rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva.

Finally, UK PM's Conservative Party pays for long slew of scandals, loses strongholds in local polls

Finally, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party seems to have been punished by the voters for a long slew of scandals. Escaping from resignation every time, the PM seems to be in a tight spot as his party has lost control of traditional strongholds in London.

Russia assures it won’t use nuclear weapons in ongoing war against Ukraine

Russia on Friday announced that it won’t be using nuclear weapons during its ongoing war against Ukraine. Speaking to reporters in Moscow, foreign ministry spokesman Alexei Zaitsev said the use of nuclear warheads was not applicable to what Kremlin calls special military operation in Ukraine.

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer faces police probe over lockdown party

UK opposition leader Labour's Keir Starmer is being investigated by the police over alleged breach of Covid rules while partying with colleagues during lockdown. According to the British media, Starmer was pictured drinking a beer with colleagues when rules still prohibited social mixing.

Doing drugs in flight to sexual assault: Bombshell revelations made by Amber Heard in court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial is one such dirty case that will be remembered for years. As Johnny Depp’s $50m defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard continues, the more shocking details about the ex-couple relationship are coming out.

Europe slowly turning into a hub for cocaine and methamphetamine, says EU report

European Union agencies said on Friday that the continent is slowly becoming a prime location for the production and distribution of cocaine. According to Reuters, the EU agencies expressed concern about the current situation and also warned about the expanding methamphetamine industry.

UK's convenience store chain McColl's goes bust due to inflation; 1,100 stores and 16,000 jobs at risk

McColl's a British store chain with a network of more than 1,100 convenience stores and newsagents across the United Kingdom has gone bust in face of rising inflation. This has put 16000 jobs at risk.

52-year-old Indian mountaineer dies on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal

An Indian climber has died in Nepal, expedition organisers said on Friday, as per media reports. The 52-year-old mountaineer, Narayanan Iyer, died on Thursday at an altitude of 8,200 metres (26,900 feet). He was near the summit of the world's third-highest peak, Mount Kanchenjunga.