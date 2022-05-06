In some US stores, Gucci to accept payments in cryptocurrencies soon

In the US, Gucci, the luxury brand of Italy, will start accepting payments carried out in cryptocurrencies in some stores, said media reports.

The payments will be allowed in some cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin, a BBC report said.

Later this month, the service will begin at some flagship outlets of France's Kering-owned Gucci. These include New York's Wooster Street and Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, the report said.

A number of companies have already started to accept virtual currencies as mode of payment. This firm is the newest addition to this list, as per the BBC report.

The payments will also be accepted in Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, the brand added.

The customers, who will look to make payments in cryptocurrencies, will be sent a QR code in an email. It will have to be used with a digital asset wallet, a financial transaction app running on mobile devices.

In the near future, the firm looks to come up with the feature in all its North American stores directly.

This announcement by a high-profile brand is another step towards the acceptance of these cryptocurrencies.

