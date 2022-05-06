European Union likely to sanction Vladimir Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva - Report

The European Union has already sanctioned a number of high-profile Russian personalities because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and the list will soon include Vladimir Putin’s rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva, according to a draft document assessed by The Guardian.

According to the report, the former Olympic gymnast Kabaeva appears in the document along with Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox church and a long-time supporter of Putin.

The document, according to Bloomberg, described Kabaeva as “closely associated with President Vladimir Putin” which is in line with the rumours suggesting a long-time relationship between them.

Kabaeva won gold in the 2004 Olympics for rhythmic gymnastics, and she also served as an MP for Putin’s United Russia Party. She was also the flag-bearer during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

In 2008, there was a report in a Moscow newspaper that Putting was going to marry Kabaeva after divorcing his wife Lyudmila. However, all parties denied the rumours and although the couple did end their marriage in 2013, there was no conformation about the relationship with Kabaeva.

The Bloomberg report further said that Kabaeva and Kirill can face a travel ban to the EU and their assets can be frozen if their names are approved by 27 member states of the European Union.

Pope Francis recently cancelled his meeting with Kirill due to the latter’s pro-war views and vocal support for Putin after the military invasion of Ukraine and the EU documents describe him as “one of the most prominent supporters of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine”.

