Finally, UK PM's Conservative Party pays for long slew of scandals, loses strongholds in local polls

Finally, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party seems to have been punished by the voters for a long slew of scandals.

Escaping from resignation every time, the PM seems to be in a tight spot as his party has lost control of traditional strongholds in London, media reports said.

The Conservative Party has also suffered setbacks elsewhere in local elections.

In southeastern England, Johnson’s party has lost support as early results had suggested. His party was ousted in Wandsworth also. In Barnet too, the Conservatives lost control. It has been held by the party for a long time.

Apart from capital, the Conservatives have also lost overall control of councils in Worcester, Southampton and West Oxfordshire.

Speaking in west London, Johnson, said, "We've had a tough night in some parts of the country, but on the other hand, in other parts of the country, you're still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains."

"The big lesson that I take from this is that this is a message from voters that what they want us to do ... is focus on the big issues that matter to them: taking the country forward, making sure that we fix the post COVID economic aftershock," the PM told reporters.

The opposition, Labour Party, has won the council of Westminster for the first time. It is a district where most government institutions are located.

"Fantastic result, absolutely fantastic. Believe me, this is a big turning point for us from the depths of 2019 general election," Labour leader Keir Starmer told Reuters.

On Thursday, the elections were held for around 7,000 council seats in London, Scotland, Wales and other parts of England.

(With inputs from agencies)