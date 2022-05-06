UK Labour leader Keir Starmer faces police probe over lockdown party

UK opposition leader Labour's Keir Starmer is being investigated by the police over alleged breach of Covid rules while partying with colleagues during lockdown.

According to the British media, Starmer was pictured drinking a beer with colleagues when rules still prohibited social mixing.

The UK media are now calling it a ‘beergate’ scandal.

The revelation would likely deal a major blow to the Labour party which has been vociferously demanding resignation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson after police found that he hosted and attended several parties in the Downing Street during the lockdown period.

Durham police said they would begin the investigation after receiving “significant new information”.

In a statement, the police said, “Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether COVID-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30 2021. At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.

“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted.”

Responding to the reports, the Labour party said it was “happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken”, reports the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the Conservative party members have expressed frustration saying that the decision was only taken after the local elections - when the PM's own fine over the Partygate scandal damaged his support.

Tory MP Richard Holden, backed by several ministers, wrote to Durham Constabulary insisting there was now “incontrovertible” evidence Labour had 'lied' about the events of a year ago, including their own disproved claim that the deputy leader Angela Rayner was not there, the UK tabloid reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

