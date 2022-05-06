UK's Conservative Party loses 53 council seats in local elections

The Conservative Party on Friday (May 6) lost 53 council seats in local elections with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a string of recent scandals.

The early local elections, being held against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis, could have huge constitutional implications for the four-nation UK's future.

With predicted victors Sinn Fein committed to a vote on reunification with Ireland, the elections could prove historic in Northern Ireland.

Deirdre Heenan, professor of social policy at Ulster University told AFP that for the first time in the troubled history of the British province Belfast, the contest for the devolved assembly could see a pro-Irish nationalist party win.

The ballot, which is the first electoral test for Johnson since he became the first British leader, could potentially be a pivotal mid-term popularity contest for him.

Johnson, who broke his own COVID-19 lockdown rules, is facing simmering discontent within his ruling Conservatives.

Early English local election results showed the main opposition Labour Party had gained one seat and the Liberal Democrats 27 seats.

According to John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, "These results are confirming that the Conservatives have suffered something of a rebuff from the electorate."

Council in London, Scotland, and Wales, and a third of the seats in most of the rest of England will be elected on the basis of votes on approximately 7,000 council seats in the local election.

In 2019's general election, Johnson won the Conservative Party's biggest majority but this year it could lose control of Wandsworth borough, its flagship council in London.

