Sleaze House of Commons? Porn, misogyny, sexism in UK parliament

Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 10:16 PM(IST)

Let's take a look at the unsavoury tales are tumbling out of the British parliament:

Female lawmakers in the UK parliament have accused male parliamentarians of watching porn, ''wanderings hands'' and sexual misconduct allegations. The incidents altogether are being dubbed the 'porngate' scandal. Chris-Heaton Harris, the chief whip of the Conservative Party, has ordered an investigation into the shocking allegations.

Angela Rayner

Women from across British politics called for action to tackle misogyny after a newspaper ran a story accusing the deputy opposition leader of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous Conservative lawmaker as saying Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tried to throw Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson “off his stride” as she sat across from him in the House of Commons.

The article called it “a fully-clothed Parliamentary equivalent of Sharon Stone’s infamous scene in the 1992 film ‘Basic Instinct,’” in which Stone distracts police interrogators while wearing a short skirt.

Rayner accused “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders” of using “desperate, perverted smears.”

In response, Johnson said "As much as I disagree with Angela Rayner on almost every political issue I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid also weighed in, saying: “If an MP or MPs really said this then it’s utterly shameful. No woman in politics should have to put up with this.”

(Photograph:Reuters)