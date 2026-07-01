/The doctor dramas that have stayed with us: Grey's Anatomy, ER, and more

The world of cinema has time and again explored the world of doctors, but not just limited to patients, hospitals, and surgeries. It goes beyond that. On World's Doctor day, here we take a look at the doctor dramas that have stayed with us
Doctors are often called gods on earth, and July 1 is set aside to celebrate them. Doctors’ Day honors the people who dedicate their lives to saving others. We see doctors every day, but rarely see the struggles behind their white coats. These shows pull back the curtain on the challenges, sacrifices, and humanity that many never witness. Here are must-watch medical dramas that show a doctor’s real world:
If we talk about medical dramas, the first show that comes to mind is Grey’s Anatomy, the longest-running medical drama on television. First aired in 2005, the show transported fans to Seattle Grace Memorial Hospital, where doctors are always on the front lines. Initially, it focused on Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd. Running for over two decades, it remains one of the top shows.
Dominated the 77th Emmy Awards in 2025, The Pitt won Best Drama. The show revolves around healthcare workers dealing with day-to-day challenges in a hospital’s emergency department. It features ER alum Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby Robinavitch, who’s always on his toes in the emergency department at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.
Starring Freddie Highmore, this drama centers on Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Savant Syndrome who joins the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Despite the challenges, he helps others with his extraordinary medical abilities, and in a unique way.
Much before Grey’s Anatomy , this show made the world a fan of medical dramas. A huge hit of the ’90s, it starred a young George Clooney as Dr. Doug Ross and Anthony Edwards as Dr. Mark Greene. It followed their lives in the emergency department at County General Hospital in Chicago.
Indian fans can never forget this show, the medical drama series starring Karan Singh Grover as Dr. Armaan Malik. In the early 2000s, this show revolves around the young doctors at Sanjeevani Hospital, and it revolves around Dr. Malik and Dr. Riddhima Gupta (Ohanna Shivanand), who turns from enemies to lovers.
A binge-worthy and fun series, the show revolves around three first-year students, Huma, Sakshi, and Nishant. While it doesn’t focus on practicing doctors, it takes a lighthearted look at MBBS students, the future doctors.