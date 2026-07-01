/CA Day 2026: Why India celebrates Chartered Accountants Day on July 1 - Know history & significance

The roots of India's Chartered Accountancy profession date back to the British era. In 1913, the Companies Act made it mandatory for registered firms to maintain proper accounts and undergo audits, creating demand for trained accountants. To meet this need, Bombay introduced the Government Diploma in Accountancy in 1918, combining classroom learning with practical training. In 1930, the government established an official register of accountants, granting listed professionals the title of "Registered Accountant." However, the profession lacked an independent regulator. In 1948, an expert committee recommended creating a dedicated body, leading Parliament to pass the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, and establish the ICAI.