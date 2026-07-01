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CA Day 2026: Why India celebrates Chartered Accountants Day on July 1 - Know history & significance

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 14:04 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 14:04 IST

CA Day is celebrated on July 1 to mark the establishment of ICAI under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949. As ICAI turns 77 in 2026, it remains the world's second-largest accounting body with nearly 2.5 lakh members, upholding financial integrity, transparency and accountability in India.

Chartered Accountants Day
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Chartered Accountants Day

July 1 is commemorated annually as Chartered Accountants Day in India. In 2026, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the regulating body that trains CAs in the country, is marking its 77th birthday. ICAI currently stands as the world's second-largest professional accounting body, having nearly 2.5 lakh Chartered Accountants on its current roster.

Why July 1 is celebrated as CA day?
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Why July 1 is celebrated as CA day?

In 1949, the Chartered Accountants Act came into existence in the form of law, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was officially born through an Act of Parliament. It makes it extra unusual as ICAI existed prior to the Indian Constitution itself coming into effect. The rulebook for the republic's accountants came before the rulebook for the republic.

History
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History

The roots of India's Chartered Accountancy profession date back to the British era. In 1913, the Companies Act made it mandatory for registered firms to maintain proper accounts and undergo audits, creating demand for trained accountants. To meet this need, Bombay introduced the Government Diploma in Accountancy in 1918, combining classroom learning with practical training. In 1930, the government established an official register of accountants, granting listed professionals the title of "Registered Accountant." However, the profession lacked an independent regulator. In 1948, an expert committee recommended creating a dedicated body, leading Parliament to pass the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, and establish the ICAI.

A Motto That Reflects the Profession
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A Motto That Reflects the Profession

ICAI's official motto is derived from the Upanishads: "Ya Esha Supteshu Jagriti." The phrase translates to "the one who remains awake when others sleep." It symbolises the role of chartered accountants as vigilant guardians of financial integrity. The motto underscores the values of diligence, transparency and accountability, highlighting the profession's responsibility to remain alert and uphold trust even when others are not watching.

No Official Theme Announced for 2026
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No Official Theme Announced for 2026

The ICAI has not yet unveiled an official theme for CA Day 2026. In previous years, the themes have typically reflected key issues shaping the profession, such as ethics, technological advancements, sustainability and professional excellence. Even without a designated theme, a range of conferences, seminars and awareness programmes are expected to be organised across the country to mark the occasion.

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