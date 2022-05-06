52-year-old Indian mountaineer dies on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal  

An Indian climber has died in Nepal, expedition organisers said on Friday, as per media reports.

The 52-year-old mountaineer, Narayanan Iyer, died on Thursday at an altitude of 8,200 metres (26,900 feet). He was near the summit of the world's third-highest peak, Mount Kanchenjunga.

This is the third fatality of this year's Himalayan spring climbing season.

"He was slower than others and we had two guides to assist him. He was very exhausted, couldn't continue and collapsed," Nivesh Karki of expedition company, Pioneer Adventure, told AFP.

The family of Iyer has been informed, Karki said. The company is also working out details to ensure the recovery of his body.

Around 68 permits have been issued by Nepal to foreign climbers for Kanchenjunga this season. The peak is at a height of 8,586-metre (28,169-foot). Several people reached the summit on Thursday.

Last month, a Greek climber had died on Dhaulagiri peak after falling ill. A few days later, a Nepali climber was found dead on Mount Everest.

The permits have already been issued to 918 mountaineers by government of Nepal for the season. It includes 316 for Mount Everest.

As Nepal is home to eight of the world's highest peaks, numerous adventurers visit it during the spring climbing season when the temperatures are warm.

(With inputs from agencies)