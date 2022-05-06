After 3 years, Jet Airways conducts first test flight in Hyderabad

After a three-year break, a Jet Airways plane took to the sky again on Thursday.

It was doing a test flight above Hyderabad, which lasted 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Pilots Manav Gupta, Ankush Sharma, and Vishesh Oberoi of Jet Airways flew the aircraft under the code 9W-101.

Sanjiv Kapoor, the airline's CEO, said on Twitter on Thursday that the test flight was a "very emotional moment" for "all the fantastic employees who have been working hard to get Jet back in the skies."

A very emotional moment for all the wonderful folks who have been working hard to get Jet back in the skies. This was a test flight, not a proving flight. The aircraft will position to Delhi this evening. Proving flight to be scheduled in the coming days from Delhi. @jetairways https://t.co/pOjRkEf6a0 — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) May 5, 2022 ×

And, she’s here! Our aircraft, VT-SXE, operated a positioning flight this evening from Hyderabad to Delhi as 9W101. Some photos here of the aircraft in Delhi and of colleagues celebrating this momentous day! #JetAirways #OnCloud9W pic.twitter.com/6sYfmlm0Jm — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 5, 2022 ×

Jet had its first flight on May 5, which was 29 years ago.

Due to growing debt, the airline discontinued operations in April 2019.

A combo of UAE-based billionaire Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based Kalrock consortium emerged as the owner following the insolvency resolution process under the bankruptcy code.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

Decode the geostrategy, diplomacy, and ideologies of the world’s unending wars. Catch our special series ‘World at War’ every Saturday at 8:30 PM IST and Sunday at 10:30 PM IST only on WION.