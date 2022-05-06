From doing drugs in flight to sexual assault: Amber Heard bombshell revelations

Updated: May 06, 2022, 06:59 PM(IST)

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial is one such dirty case that will be remembered for years. As the Johnny Depp’s $50m defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard continues, the whole world got some shocking details about the ex-couple relationship.

After Johnny's string of revelations, now it's Amber time to tell her side of the story. This week, 'Aquaman' actress take the stand in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, and made some more gruesome and shocking statements. 

This week, Amber tearfully revealed that they used to do MDMA in flight and how their relationship turned sour soon after their marriage and Amber assaulted her with the liquor bottle.

 

Sexual assault with a bottle

Shortly after their marriage in 2015, things started getting dirtier between them. Recalling one incident,  Amber revealed that she and Johnny Heard got into a fight after an argument. 

She alleged that he pushed her against the refrigerator and held her there by her throat.

Further adding, Amber said she returned a few hours after the first fight to get him to eat something, but he was aggressive and started throwing bottles at her.

Depp ripped off her nightgown, leaving her naked, she said and threw her on a ping-pong table before inserting a bottle into her vagina.

"He was shoving it inside of me over and over," said Heard, who shook her head and sobbed as she described the episode. 
 

Johnny slapped her three times

During her testimony, Amber Heard revealed that Johnny once slapped her three times. Sobbing Amber recalled, saying he first struck her in the year 2012 when she made fun of her tattoo, which was a tribute to her ex girlfriend  Winona Ryder

She recalled how they were sitting on the sofa as she started talking about Depp's arm which reads "Wino Forever" and laughed, which provoked Johnny. 

"I laughed because I thought he was joking," Heard recalled. "And he slapped me across the face."

"I just stared at him kind of laughing, thinking that he was going to start laughing too, to tell me it was a joke," Ms Heard added. "But he didn't. He slapped me again. I will never forget it." Depp had denied the incident earlier. 

Did MDMA with a flight attendant

Recalling an incident of June 26, 2013, Amber said she and a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor did MDMA with a female attendant on the flight and how Johnny Depp got frustrated and made a scene on the flight after she become too friendly with her. 

“I don’t recall any violence on the plane between Johnny but there was tension, and I was wondering when it was going to be aimed at me,” Amber recalled.

But as soon as they landed and reached the hotel, things turned sour, “I point out what I thought was obvious — we had given her drugs. It wasn’t an affair. I’m trying to argue and defend myself at the same time,” Amber allegedly said via Just Jared.

“At one point Johnny shoves me. Hard. I fall back onto this glass table. I catch myself on the table. I’m trying to stand up for myself. I’m trying to stand up, literally. I’m in this hotel trying to fight the verbal accusations but mostly I try to stay on my feet.”

Did a cavity search on her

One of the most shocking revelations made by Amber was how Johnny Depp once did a cavity search on her. Recalling a great night when they were chilling with their friends in a California desert. But soon, everything turned sour as Johnny started getting rude and alleged her of stealing his cocaine. 

“It became clear he was looking for something,” Amber said via Just Jared. “I went into the bathroom and as I came out he asked me, ‘Where it is?’ And how long I’ve been hiding it. I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He says, ‘You know what I’m f–king talking about. Be honest with me. Where are you hiding it?’ And he makes to look into the bathroom. I gestured into the bathroom. What am I hiding and where am I going to hide it?”

“He ripped my dress, the top part of my dress,” The Aquaman alleged. “I had just dyed this thing pink. He’s grabbing my breasts, he’s touching my thighs, he rips my underwear off.”

Amber Heard gets emotional during her testimony

During her hearing, Amber Heard claimed that after they attended 2014 Met Gala, Johnny Depp hit her so hard that broke her nose. 

Heard claimed that he get into fight in a hotel room after Depp accused her of flirting with another women 

