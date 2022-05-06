From doing drugs in flight to sexual assault: Amber Heard bombshell revelations

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial is one such dirty case that will be remembered for years. As the Johnny Depp’s $50m defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard continues, the whole world got some shocking details about the ex-couple relationship.

After Johnny's string of revelations, now it's Amber time to tell her side of the story. This week, 'Aquaman' actress take the stand in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, and made some more gruesome and shocking statements.

This week, Amber tearfully revealed that they used to do MDMA in flight and how their relationship turned sour soon after their marriage and Amber assaulted her with the liquor bottle.