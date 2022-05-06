China makes Covid PCR tests a part of everyday life, opens permanent testing centres

China, which is reeling under its biggest ever coronavirus outbreak is now preparing for future flare-ups of the virus.

As per a report by Reuters, the country is setting up thousands of permanent PCR testing stations.

This is being done in a bid to avert future flare-ups. It would make regular Covid testing a part of everyday life.

As per the report, 9,000 permanent centres have already been set up in Shanghai of which 5,000 are operating at the moment.

These testing stations are located at a variety of places, including train & subway station entrances, residential areas, office blocks etc. They provide people access to a test that takes only 15 minutes.

China has reaffirmed its zero-COVID rhetoric, claiming that the approach is the most cost-effective and humanitarian way to combat the pandemic.

Due to China's dynamic Zero-Covid strategy, the country's citizens have already faced a slew of frequent tests.

Under the new system, residents would have to show a negative PCR test to enter public places.

Analysts at foreign banks have given a divided view on the benefits of the plan.

Nomura, the Japanese financial holding company says that the benefits will be minimal. They estimate that depending on how far the mandate is expanded, the tests can cost anywhere from 0.9 to 2.3 per cent of the country's GDP.

As per the group, "much of this spending will likely crowd out fiscal spending on other key areas."

However, regular testing, according to Goldman Sachs, might provide a way out for China by maintaining "zero-COVID" while decreasing the economic burden, with testing expenses being a fraction of the country's GDP.

